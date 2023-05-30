RAPID CITY, S.D. - Across the month of May, 2023, 24 burglaries occurred at residences in Rapid City. This is down significantly from 2022 during the same timeframe where 40 burglaries happened, a reduction of 40 percent.
RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Across the month of May, 2023, 24 burglaries occurred at residences in Rapid City. This is down significantly from 2022 during the same timeframe where 40 burglaries happened, a reduction of 40 percent.
RCPD
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.