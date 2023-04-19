The NewsCenter1.tv website has been redesigned to help you discover your favorite content and now features a variety of upgrades and services that will make it easier for you to stay connected.
We’ve kept all of the features you’ve come to love over the years like the ability to watch newscasts live, breaking news and weather forecasts, but we’ve added a variety of new services and features that will allow you to access content in new ways.
Here are new services you can find on the website:
• Newsletters: You can get our latest content delivered straight to your inbox every morning by signing up for our newsletter here. You can also choose to get a breaking news newsletter, as well as a weekly sports newsletter.
• Desktop notifications: If you click on the bell located at the top right of the website and select "Get the latest” you will receive notifications every time we publish breaking news.
• Follow a reporter: You can get notified every time one of your favorite reporters writes a story by clicking on the “follow” feature located at the bottom of the story.
• Post your events: If you have community events you would like featured on our new calendar, it’s easy to submit them and discover hundreds of things to do.
• Weather blog and photos: Our chief meteorologist Brant Beckman writes a weekly blog answering your weather questions that you can now find in our weather section. In addition, we now have galleries of some of the latest storms that impacted the Black Hills on this page as well.
• Shows: It’s easy to find your favorite shows through our “Shows” section at the top of the website. Here you can find programs like West 605 and Homegrown.
If you’re looking for features that were on the former website, head down to the bottom of the website and you’ll find links for things like BoBtanical Gardens and Top Performer.
If you have any questions, please email us at news@newscenter1.com