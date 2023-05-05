RAPID CITY, S.D. - A ceremony was held Friday, May 5, to welcome home ten soldiers from the South Dakota Army National Guard's 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment. The event featured guest speakers including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette.
The honored soldiers served a 9 month deployment in Europe as part of the US European Command. The 129th unit aided Special Operations Command by providing public affairs support to units within the areas of operation of the European Command. Comprised of officers and mass communications specialists, the unit helped gather, develop, and distribute different forms of media, and supported command communication initiatives.
