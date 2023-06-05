RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the first full week of June!
Temperature Trends:
This week will be full of above average temperatures, regularly getting into the 80's. Temperatures will drop back near to slightly below average for the weekend.
Will we get any precipitation?
The first half will be fairly dry, except for some scattered thunderstorms in the plains. Then, towards the end of the week, the high pressure system that has been sitting over our area for the last several days will begin to move out of the area. This will allow for some stronger more organized thunderstorms, particularly on Friday and Saturday.
Will it be windy?
It shouldn't be too windy, except for those caught in the outflow from stronger storms.
What should I wear?
You'll want to try to stay cool this week, so typical summer attire should be fine. For the end of the week, you probably want to carry a rain jacket with you.
Weekend Forecast:
This weekend will be slightly cooler than average with several chances for stronger thunderstorms and more widespread rain.
