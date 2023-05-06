BOX ELDER - S.D. - Residents near Box Elder and North Rapid City took notice of a large funnel ascending into a growing thunderstorm early Saturday afternoon. Pictures and videos began streaming in as the swirling column of air became taller, darker and more pronounced.
The landspout dissipated after about 10-15 minutes. Technically a very weak tornado, a landspout is an ascending column of air that starts from the ground and rises into a parent cumulus cloud or thunderstorm.
These are generally much weaker than tornadoes, which are columns of air that descend from a parent supercell thunderstorm. Rarely, landspouts have been known to carry winds up to EF-2 speeds (between 111 and 135 mph), but the vast majority of cases wind speeds hover anywhere from 40-80 MPH within the funnel.
Many have been compared to dust devils - except that dust devils can form on clear, sunny days and only require a sharp temperature change from the surface to higher altitudes.