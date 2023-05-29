RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the last week of May and the beginning of June!
Temperature Trends:
The above-average temperatures will continue through this week. Though, we will dip slightly closer to the average for the weekend.
Will we get any precipitation?
We'll see chances for thunderstorms every day this week. Tuesday and Wednesday look to have the smallest chances for thunderstorms. If storms do form on those days, they will likely be localized to the Black Hills and the surrounding areas.
Will it be windy?
Unless you're near a thunderstorm, it shouldn't be too windy. Thursday could get a little breezy in the afternoon.
What should I wear?
Wear what you would normally for summer weather, just be sure to have a rain jacket nearby.
Weekend Forecast:
This weekend looks like it will be a little stormy, but at least the temperatures will be nice. If you are going to make any plans, try to schedule them earlier in the day to avoid the storms.
