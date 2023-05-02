Why is fog so patchy in the Black Hills?

Fog – a great backdrop for Scooby Doo cartoons and scary movies, but also an insight into meteorological processes that are taking place.
The Black Hills are often visited by particularly intense fog bands that seem to gather in certain places and leave other places high and dry… but why?
First we have to understand that fog occurs when the temperatures reaches the dew point – a special number that indicates when the moisture in the air begins to condense into water droplets… and thus become visible.
You can reach this condensation point by either raising the dew point to match the temperature, or dropping the temperature to meet the dew point… most of the time you have a little of both occurring to get fog.
Something to keep in mind… Cold air sinks…. so if cold temperatures are being pulled down by gravity into valleys and draws… where will temperatures likely drop to meet the dew points first?… (That’s right… the valleys and low lying areas)
This creates a fascinating dynamics where the Black Hills appear to be islands in an ocean of clouds… where the waves of fog are crashing over the hilltops.
So when you’re driving around the hills and you’re driving through particularly intense bands of fog… and then breaking out into dry air again… you’re likely going through “rivers” of cold air that funnel through our area searching for lower elevations (just like water)
These rivers of air are likely there year round… but fog makes these processes visible to us. A fascinating look at the dynamic processes that are around us at all times – but made visible.