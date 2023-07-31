If you want to understand meteorology, you need to understand maps. Where is the weather coming from, where is it going, what are the locations of important topographical features? The far western regions of the NewsCenter1 viewing area include the Bighorn Mountains, and they play a significant role in daily weather events.
The first thing that stands out about the Bighorn Mountains is their vertical reach. Stretching 150 miles north to south and only 30 miles at its largest width - the Bighorns are a bit of an anomaly in geologic terms, much like the Black Hills. Cloud peak stretches just over 13,000 feet (Black Elk Peak, the highest peak in the Black Hills only reaches just over 7,000 feet).
I stayed in Dayton, WY and went through both the Medicine Wheel pass (14A) and highway 16 west of Buffalo, WY.
The Bighorns offer a unique set of challenges - with narrow passes and remarkable elevation and vegetation changes in short distances - a clear moisture deficit on the western slopes compared to the eastern slopes.
Radar coverage is weak in this region, but there clearly have been some impressive windstorms and isolated tornadic activity - much of it going unnoticed due to the rural terrain.
The stretch of land flowing east of the Bighorn mountains towards Gillette is clearly rich in meteorological anomalies and diversity - but likely goes unnoticed by the larger meteorological community due to sparse data collection.
Cool, dry air sweeping down into Sheridan and Johnson County from the treeless peaks clearly promotes individual micro-climates along the front range. These anomalies lead to frequent snow squalls, intense winds and particularly fast developing thunderstorms.
These anomalies are particularly enhanced by high-moisture years… And we've seen much this year. Drylines and boundaries battle back and forth between the Black Hills and the Bighorns - leading to some rotating thunderstorms. The NARM complex tornado is the latest example of the regions ability to produce significant weather events when the conditions are right.
I will be making more trips west to study the Bighorns and the canyons running through Campbell County.
One of the more beautiful natural areas I’ve experienced in the west.