You've heard it, I've heard it, we've all now heard about the 90 day fog theory.
It goes like this.
"If you wake up to a foggy morning, 90 days from that day you can expect snow and/or thunderstorms in the forecast depending on the time of year"
I've had several residents ask me to look up the data on this phenomena, to see if there's any truth to it. One of the problems is we have to quantify exactly what "success" look like.
What if it was foggy in Sturgis and not Rapid City... does that mean it'll only snow in Sturgis? Does that mean the entire area? What if it snow in Rapid City and NOT in Sturgis that day?
What if it was SUPER dense fog... does that mean a big snowstorm? what if the fog was skimpy and only lasted an hour?
Despite these parameters... I'm going to play ball.
Mark your calendars - we're going to do a live experiment that started on August 20th. We woke up to dense fog across the area August 20th, and so the clock is already ticking. We had fog in the northern and eastern foothills... along with large sections of NW South Dakota.
According to this theory - we should be getting appreciable snow on the morning of November 20th... I'll even give it a margin of error of 24 hours.
With each foggy day we have through the Fall, I'll mark it on the calendar.
See you in 90 days.