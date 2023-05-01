RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the First week of May!
Temperature Trends:
Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week, topping out in the 80's for many areas. After that, several small disturbances will drop our temperatures slightly for the remainder of the week.
Will we get any precipitation?
Starting on Thursday, we'll see a chance for rain and thunderstorms every day through Sunday. Our best chances for decent rain will be on Friday and Saturday.
Will it be windy?
The wind shouldn't be too much of an issue this week. Tuesday will be a little breezy, but it will be warm. The weekend could be a little breezy too. If we do get any stronger thunderstorms, there will also be some potential for stronger gusts with the storm's outflow.
What should I wear?
You could break out your shorts and t-shirts this week, just make sure you have a rain jacket or an umbrella nearby for the end of the week!
Weekend Forecast:
There will be chances for thunderstorms each day, along with breezy conditions. On the bright side, temperatures will remain on the warmer side.
