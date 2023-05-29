HERMOSA, S.D. - A series of strong thunderstorms made their way across the eastern Black Hills Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, hail and wind gusts of 60 MPH.
Some areas saw street flooding, with some roadways converting into rivers of small hail and rushing water.
A storm east of Hermosa produced a visible funnel cloud just after 3 p.m., descending from a severe thunderstorm warned for golf ball-sized hail.
Several witnesses took video and pictures, watching as the funnel silently stretched towards the ground - before dissipating within a few minutes.
Chris Novak took this video of the funnel cloud close to Hermosa.
Many storms can produce harmless funnels that never reach the ground, with dynamics not quite right for a fully fledged tornado.
It's always good to have a plan just in case - as early June is traditionally a hotspot for severe weather activity in the Black Hills and NE Wyoming/Western South Dakota.