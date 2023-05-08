RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the second week of May!
Temperature Trends:
High temperatures throughout this week will remain above average. After a stronger system moves through on Wednesday, the temperatures will drop slightly, but still be relatively warm.
Will we get any precipitation?
We'll see a chance for showers/thunderstorms pretty much every day this week. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday look like our best chances for more widespread thunderstorms. Sunday could be our only dry day this week, but there is still a very slight chance for some thundershowers.
Will it be windy?
It won't be too windy, but Wednesday through Saturday will be on the breezy side. Stronger gusts are likely for those caught in the outflow of the stronger thunderstorms.
What should I wear?
Typical late spring attire should be alright, just make sure you keep a rain jacket nearby.
Weekend Forecast:
Saturday will be on the cooler side, with chances for showers and a slight breeze. Sunday should be nicer, with a smaller chance for precipitation, less wind, and warmer temperatures.
