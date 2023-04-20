RAPID CITY, S.D. - For the most part, severe weather can be forecasted long enough before the arrival of a storm to give people enough warning about when to take cover. However, when conditions are right, storms can develop rapidly, and you might be caught off guard. This is why it's important to know how to stay safe when in the path of hail, lightning, flooding, and tornadoes. Preparation is key, but sometimes it's not always possible. So, what happens when you're caught in the path of a storm and are driving or doing other outdoor activities?
The Hazards of Severe Storms
Hail, lightning, flooding, and tornadoes make up the main hazards within a severe storm. Assuming you've prepared for severe weather and are tracking the forecast, there isn't much that you should need to do if you're indoors. However, if you're caught outside, it's important to be aware of the dangers.
Lightning
Often, one of the first warning signs that a storm is approaching is the thunder.
Keith Sherburn, a Meteorologist with the Rapid City National Weather Service (NWS) warns, "If you happen to hear thunder, that means you're close enough to get struck by lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors."
Lightning kills an average of 27 people in the United States per year. Even if you aren't directly under a thunderstorm, you still need to be aware. Lightning can strike tens of miles away from the edge of a storm.
A Majority of people that are killed by lightning are doing something water-related, playing sports, or farming.
If you can't get into a building or vehicle, find an area that is at least 100 feet away from the nearest object or person and crouch down, still on your feet, and cover your ears.
Hail
Hail is relatively simple to protect yourself from. All you need to do is stay indoors and away from windows. If you are driving, you can pull off to the side of the road and park near a tree, just pay attention to how strong the wind is and the strength of the tree, because it could get blown over. Your other option is to try to find a gas station or other area that has overhead coverage, like a parking garage. The best options is to avoid driving through hail at all costs.
Flooding
With flooding, it is often localized and difficult to prepare yourself for.
If you're driving and you come across a flooded road, you may think to yourself, "That's just a little bit of water over the road. I know what it looks like underneath there," says Alexa White, Deputy Director of Penn. Co. EMS.
However, it doesn't take a lot of water to cause problems.
Meteorologist Aaron Dye with the Rapid City NWS warns, "A couple of inches of running water just over a road can have a huge impact on just trying to walk over and or even a vehicle, six inches can move a vehicle."
Tornadoes
You may have heard that tornadoes don't happen in mountains, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
Meteorologist Matthew Bunkers with the Rapid City NWS explains, "When we look at the last ten years or so, we've had ten or even a few more tornadoes within the Black Hills themselves."
So, just because you live in the Black Hills, doesn't mean that you shouldn't be prepared for a tornado.
If you happen to be driving and cross the path of a tornado, you have a couple of options. The first option is to drive in the opposite direction if it is far enough away. However, you should be aware that tornadoes can move very quickly, sometimes over 70 mph.
If you are out of time, Meteorologist Susan Sanders of Rapid City NWS advises, "If you get very close, tornadoes approaching and you have no other option, get into a ditch and get below ground level because the winds will be a little bit lighter."
You should not take shelter under an overpass, as this can create traffic jams. To make things worse, overpasses actually concentrate the wind and make it stronger.