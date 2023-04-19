RAPID CITY, S.D. - Knowing what actions to take before and during severe weather events is crucial for staying safe. Creating a plan and being prepared can make a significant difference in protecting yourself and your loved ones. In this article, we will discuss some essential steps to take in preparation for severe weather, including locating a tornado shelter, finding ways to receive warnings, and understanding the importance of taking action during a watch or warning.
Finding shelter
One of the first steps in creating a severe weather plan is to identify a tornado shelter.
Deputy Director of Pennington County Emergency Management Services, Alexa White, emphasizes the importance of knowing ahead of time where your shelter is located: "Knowing what those actions that you could take on those precautions ahead of time and then the actions to take during an event to keep you safe, just know those ahead of time so that you can recall those in your memory right away."
Some good options for tornado shelters, according to Meteorologist Susan Sanders from Rapid City National Weather Service, include an interior room with no windows, such as underneath a stairway or in a small interior room like a bathroom. Another option is an interior hallway. The most critical aspect of a tornado shelter is that it is an interior room with no windows, as these areas are usually the only ones left intact in homes impacted by tornadoes. If you live in a mobile home, it's essential to identify a friend's house or a nearby community shelter where you can go during severe weather events. Mobile homes are not safe places to shelter. Strong winds can blow them away and make them unrecognizable.
Receiving warnings
Having a reliable way to receive warnings is crucial in staying informed about severe weather in your area. While many people nowadays receive warnings on their cell phones, it's important to note that not all warnings are sent via this method. Weather radios are a valuable tool that can be programmed to alert you for warnings in your area.
Sanders explains: "A weather radio is a great tool. It sits on your desk or someplace in your home."
Having multiple ways to receive notifications, including weather radios, cell phones, and other reliable sources, can help ensure that you are alerted in a timely manner during severe weather events.
Taking action
If a watch has been issued for your area, it's essential to be prepared to take action to protect yourself. In the case of a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning, taking cover immediately is crucial. If you are under a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning, take cover immediately. It's also important not to rely solely on hearing tornado sirens, as they were designed to warn people who are outdoors to seek shelter and find out what's going on.
Tomorrow, we will discuss how to stay safe if you are caught in the path of severe weather.