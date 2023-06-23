featured PHOTOS: Severe weather rolling towards the Black Hills area Friday Jun 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe weather is making it's way to the Black Hills.If you have photos from storms in the area, you can send them to NewsCenter1 HERE. Photos from Friday evening's storm North Spearfish looking West 7:10 pm Deborah Barmer Hail on Spearfish Lookout Mountain from 5 miles away.5pm Photo Credits: Randy Peterson DT spearfish Photo Credits: Porsche K. Sansom Spearfish at 311 woodland dr, next to countryside Christian church. off exit 17 #2 Photo Credits: Porsche K. Sansom DT spearfish Photo Credits: Porsche K. Sansom Hail in Downtown Spearfish Photo Credits: Porsche K. Sansom clouds south of belle Fourche Tina Blakeman Low clouds north and east of the base Andrew Ley Low clouds north and east of the base Andrew Ley Looking west from Arpan Road Nisland at Belle Fourche Reservoir 7:20 pm Alicia Anderson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Black Hills Weather South Dakota Severe Weather Newscenter1 Weather Weather Photos Is it hot in here? Check out the average temperature change in every state in the last 100 years Jun 13, 2023 Early in peak tornado season, 2023 has already set records May 18, 2023 More Weather Closings and DelaysDaily WeatherMeet the Weather TeamRadarTower CamsWeather or Not with BrantWeather NewsSee Weather Galleries Weather Team Brant Beckman Bob Riggio Anna Hamelin Joey Kragness Top 5 Duck, duck, Goose! Check out this Very Important Pup at Arrowhead in Rapid City LIVE: Severe weather & tornado warnings continue in the area Supreme Court Allows Biden Administration's Deportation Prioritization Policy to Take Effect, Citing Resource Constraints PHOTOS: Severe weather rolling towards the Black Hills area Friday Tennis ball sized Hail, flash flood warning for Lawrence County Photo Galleries The Northern Long-eared Bat Updated May 17, 2023 Photos of The Mammoth Site Updated May 16, 2023 100 photos of Western Dakota Tech's Graduation Updated May 14, 2023 Photos from the Wild Women Coalition event at The Trailhouse in Custer Updated May 13, 2023 Check out opening day at the South Dakota State Railroad Museum Updated May 13, 2023 Shows West605: First Responders Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Love Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Fire Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Hopes for 2023 Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Christmas Special Updated Apr 20, 2023 Local Events