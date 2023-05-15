RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the third week of May!
Temperature Trends:
This will be another week of above average temperatures. We'll climb into the 70's early on in the week, then we'll drop back down into the 60's, before finally climbing back into the upper 70's for the weekend.
Will we get any precipitation?
Nothing like the end of last week. There will be a few chances for thunderstorms in the middle of the week, with the greatest chance for storms being on Wednesday.
Will it be windy?
the wind won't be much of a concern this week. Wednesday and Thursday could get a little breezy, especially near thunderstorms.
What should I wear?
Whatever you wear for spring like weather should be alright. Just carry a rain jacket with you in the middle of the week.
Weekend Forecast:
This weekend will be a complete 180 from last weekend. It will be fairly warm and sunny, the perfect weekend to get outdoors and look at all of the new foliage.
