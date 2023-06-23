featured Tennis ball sized Hail, flash flood warning for Lawrence County NewsCenter1 Staff NewsCenter1 Staff Author email Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe weather is making its way through the northern Black Hills Friday afternoon - with large hail and torrential rainfall leading to warnings being posted - Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman has the latestTo view this video on Facebook, follow this link: Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman follows June 23 Severe WeatherRelated: Photos from Friday evening's storm Hail on Spearfish Lookout Mountain from 5 miles away.5pm Photo Credits: Randy Peterson DT spearfish Photo Credits: Porsche K. Sansom Spearfish at 311 woodland dr, next to countryside Christian church. off exit 17 #2 Photo Credits: Porsche K. Sansom DT spearfish Photo Credits: Porsche K. Sansom Hail in Downtown Spearfish Photo Credits: Porsche K. Sansom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NewsCenter1 Staff Author email Follow NewsCenter1 Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Weather Photos Is it hot in here? Check out the average temperature change in every state in the last 100 years Jun 13, 2023 Early in peak tornado season, 2023 has already set records May 18, 2023 More Weather Closings and DelaysDaily WeatherMeet the Weather TeamRadarTower CamsWeather or Not with BrantWeather NewsSee Weather Galleries Weather Team Brant Beckman Bob Riggio Anna Hamelin Joey Kragness Top 5 PHOTOS: Severe weather rolling towards the Black Hills area Friday Tennis ball sized Hail, flash flood warning for Lawrence County WATCH: Follow the severe weather on our tower cams covering the Black Hills area Arizona Republican election official sues Kari Lake for defamation Are you having trouble planning out your next trip? ChatGPT could help. Photo Galleries The Northern Long-eared Bat Updated May 17, 2023 Photos of The Mammoth Site Updated May 16, 2023 100 photos of Western Dakota Tech's Graduation Updated May 14, 2023 Photos from the Wild Women Coalition event at The Trailhouse in Custer Updated May 13, 2023 Check out opening day at the South Dakota State Railroad Museum Updated May 13, 2023 Shows West605: First Responders Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Love Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Fire Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Hopes for 2023 Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Christmas Special Updated Apr 20, 2023 Local Events