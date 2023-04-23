RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the last week of April!
Temperature trends
For most of the days during the first half of the week we should see closer to average temperatures. Though, it won't last long with a cold front expected to sweep through on Thursday.
Will we get any precipitation?
We'll have a chance for precipitation nearly every day this week. However, our best chances are on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. We likely won't see a massive amount of rain because of insignificant moisture in the air. It should be enough to kickstart some growth in areas that have been a little slow to start.
Will it be windy?
Monday will be a little breezy, but the bulk of the wind won't move in until Thursday. After that, windy conditions will persist through the weekend.
What should I wear?
Keep your rain coat close! Other than that, a light jacket should be fine during the day. though you might want to upgrade to a medium-weight jacket after sunset.
Weekend forecast
At this moment, chances for precipitation are relatively small, but it will be on the breezy side.
To make sure you're up to date on all of the latest weather information, download the NewsCenter1 weather app for iOS and Android.