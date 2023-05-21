RAPID CITY, S.D. - Recent rainfall in our area, totaling as much as seven inches in some areas, has brought relief from drought conditions. Meteorologist Matthew Bunkers from the Rapid City NWS explains that the steady and prolonged nature of the rainfall allowed the water to soak into the ground, replenishing creeks, streams, and reservoirs.
He states, "The recent rainfall that we had fell over several days and it wasn't as intense as, say, a thunderstorm that drops an inch of rain in half an hour. So that more steady rain that we got was really beneficial to soak in and then run off into some of the creeks and streams and even the reservoirs."
Assessing the Drought
Three types of drought—hydrological, agricultural, and meteorological—need to be taken into account when assessing drought conditions.
"We look at storage in reservoirs and rivers. We look at how are the crops doing, especially once they get going, and then also just how does the rain compare to normal, so there's variations," Bunkers said.
The US Drought Monitor considers short and long-term rainfall deficits as well as agricultural and hydrological impacts. While the recent rainfall has helped alleviate short-term drought concerns, the long-term drought still persists, making it important to maintain above-average precipitation to see further improvements.
Drought Improvement
Over the past six months, there has been a notable improvement in drought conditions. However, to sustain this progress, above-average precipitation is necessary.
Bunkers emphasizes the critical period ahead, stating, "Our wettest months of the year are later, April and then May and June, and we really start to tail off in July. So this is a really critical period coming up for us."
While chances of rain remain favorable over the next week, ensuring the drought stays at bay for a little longer.
Looking Ahead
Although recent rains have provided relief, the lingering long-term drought poses a risk of returning if adequate rainfall is not sustained.
Bunkers cautions, "These recent rains were obviously beneficial and helped improve the drought, but there are areas that could easily slip back into drought if we all of a sudden dry out and do not receive the beneficial rains that we usually do now through May and into June as well."
As we move into the summer, current drought conditions are expected to persist, with the possibility of a slight improvement in the southern portions of our area.
Looking ahead, a developing El Niño could favor wetter conditions in the later spring, summer, and fall, which could further aid in combating the drought. However, more work is needed to bring an end to the drought in South Dakota. The progress made so far is promising, but continued favorable precipitation patterns are necessary to achieve long-term improvement.