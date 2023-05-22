RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the fourth week of May!
Temperature Trends:
The above average temperatures will last through this week. It look like the heat could stick around next week too.
Will we get any precipitation?
Starting on Tuesday, we'll have at least a slight chance for thunderstorms each day through the end of the week. The highest chances for thunderstorms, at this moment, are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The rain should help keep the drought at bay for the time being. Here's a breakdown of how the recent rain has improved the drought in South Dakota.
Will it be windy?
The wind won't be too much of an issue this week. Wednesday will be a little breezy and it could get a little gusty near stronger thunderstorms.
What should I wear?
It's officially shorts and t-shirt weather, just make sure you have a rain jacket handy.
Weekend Forecast:
In terms of temperatures, this weekend will be very nice. But, before you plan any activities, just be aware of the possibility of thunderstorms. Your best chance for good weather is in the morning before the sun has had time to heat up the ground too much.
