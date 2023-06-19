RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the third week of June!
Temperature Trends:
This week will start out hot! A few areas in the plains could get over 100! On Tuesday evening, a cold front will move through, and drop our temperatures to near/slightly below average for the rest of the week.
Will we get any precipitation?
With that cold front on Tuesday, expect on-and-off chances for showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday night through Saturday.
Will it be windy?
A few days could get a little breezy, and the outflow from thunderstorms could bring a strong gust or two, but other than that, this week shouldn't be too windy.
What should I wear?
Wear clothes to keep you cool through Tuesday, then keep a rain jacket nearby just in case you're in the path of thunderstorms.
Weekend Forecast:
This weekend, we'll have near-average temperatures and a slight chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, but Sunday is looking like a nice day to get out and enjoy the nice weather!
