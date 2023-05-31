ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD-FLOOD THREAT
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the foreseeable future - we’re at the peak of storm season in western South Dakota and the Bighorns region.
There’s something different about this year - and it’s all about the moisture. A superbloom of wildflowers has overtaken portions of the Bighorn mountains - rivers and streams are swollen with excess runoff from multiple torrential downpours over the last few weeks.
We’re likely staring down our most active 2 weeks yet as we approach early June.
Forecast calls for strong to isolated cases of severe thunderstorms through next week - but the bigger picture is the amount of fuel these storms have to work with - and the lack of upper level support associated with these storms.
With lack of steering winds - storms have oozed across our area rather than moving quickly from one location to the next.
This has lead to impressive, torrential downpours - including hail. Although we’ve had some large hail reports (ping pong ball and golfball sized hail at times), most has been pea to quarter sized. This, however, has lead to copious amounts of small hail - 3 to 6 inches of accumulated hail on roadways at times.
Heavy, torrential downpours are being forecasted for storms - particularly Thursday through the weekend. Combined with small hail - this can clog drains, culverts and streams trying to drain water away from the afflicted area.
This could lead to flash flooding in low lying and vulnerable areas. Roads may become water-covered and dangerous for motorists.
Water can easily wash-out the dirt and sediment underneath asphalt roadways and bridges - leaving an egg shell :egg: ready to collapse when the first vehicle tries to drive over it. Use caution on these flooded roads. With our already saturated soil - this is a distinct concern.
The threat of large hail, lightning and high winds will also accompany these storms, as is tradition.
The key here is to have a way to receive warnings and HAVE A PLAN when these storms find you.
If hail is in the forecast - have a solid structure within short travel distance you can occupy and take shelter in. These hailstorms don’t mess around up here - quarter sized hail or larger can damage vehicles and other property… golfball sizes hail can lead to personal injury.
There’s at least a few times a year we experience hail exceeding golfball… and this can be dangerous if caught outdoors with no warning and no shelter.
Travel with confidence, travel informed. Explore the hills and hike in the morning - start getting back to your vehicle by the early afternoon (1-3 pm)
You can download the NC1 weather app to receive up-to-date warnings to your cellular device … along with radar. You’ll have meteorologists (such as myself) posting warnings and videos about specific events as they occur.
Be safe, enjoy the beautiful weather. When we prepare and anticipate storms properly - it gives us the opportunity to observe and appreciate the beauty and power of this region when it really comes to life.
The Black Hills are waking up in June.