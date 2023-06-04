RAPID CITY, S.D. - Sometimes, it can be a little challenging for the untrained eye to identify a tornado or a funnel cloud. Thunderstorms are full of many different complex moving parts. While they may seem unorganized, each part is essential for the storm to grow and survive for long periods of time. With the most severe storms, when everything lines up, a tornado could form.
To most people, it may seem fairly obvious on how to identify a tornado or funnel cloud, and in some cases, it is.
According to Susan Sanders, a meteorologist from the Rapid City National Weather Service (NWS), "One way to correctly identify whether a cloud feature is a tornado or a funnel is that tornadoes and funnels spin. And they form underneath a cloud base."
But in other cases, there can be cloud features that resemble a tornado or funnel but aren't.
"Sometimes you might see some clouds closer to the ground, but if they're not spinning, it's not a tornado," Sanders explains.
There are other cases where you could see rotation, and it's not because of a tornado or funnel cloud. Roll clouds, for example, form as the outflow of a storm, where faster-moving air flowing out of the storm meets slower-moving air flowing into the storm.
"You might see some other clouds that are lifted into the storm. Sometimes we call them scud clouds if they're detached from the cloud base. But again, just because they're funnel-shaped doesn't mean that they're a tornado or a funnel," Sanders clarifies.
If you suspect what you're looking at is a tornado, call 9-1-1 to report it. Otherwise, if you're unsure about it, the best thing to do is to take shelter. Correctly identifying a tornado or funnel cloud may be a little challenging at times, but the main thing to look out for is a rotating vertical column of air connected to the base of a cloud.