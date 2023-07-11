Portions of Crook County woke up to golfball-sized hail this morning - that’s the first clue that today has potential for something different.
Anna Hamelin was busy this morning.
The storm prediction center has made its mark this morning with a ridge-riding slight risk (2/5) through the heart of the Black Hills Region.
- Damaging hail exceeding golfball sized
- 70 mph winds
- Prolific lightning
- Torrential rainfall
- Rotating thunderstorms with a few tornadoes possible
Storms will likely be on and off through the morning - but the main threat for today will be between 2-10 pm. Storms will be moving from the Northwest to the southeast, following a clockwise spin of high pressure to our southwest.
Putting computer models aside - warm temperatures and abundant moisture are apparent and present in our atmosphere.*** Ridge-riding Storms coming out of Montana following abnormally warm, muggy days have a history of causing problems for a very specific area of the Black Hills ***
- Highway 85 north of Spearfish
- Highway 212 from Alzada, MT towards Belle Fourche, Nisland and Newell
- Interstate 90 from Beulah, WY through Spearfish, Sturgis, Piedmont and Rapid City
- New Underwood is worth a mention as storms curving around the Black Hills sometimes get slingshot southward.
This is reminiscent of several “ground scraper” thunderstorms where green/blue shelf clouds nearly touching the ground race across the open areas between the bear lodge mountains and bear butte. These can be especially dangerous if you’re caught on the open highway or caught outdoors. Wind-driven hail and lightning are a distinct concern.
These storms will likely travel fast, and strengthen quickly.
I don’t often highlight specific areas - as that can sometimes leave your forecast exposed to any anomalies and having an outright bust, but the signals today are strong enough that it warrants the ringing of the alarm bell
Have a way to receive warnings.
Again. I repeat.
Have a way to receive warnings.
The NC1 weather app is a great app if you don’t have one - it’s free, has radar and will automatically warn you of severe weather moving to your specific location.No need to cancel plans - but alteration of plans to accommodate the possibility of severe weather may be necessary. Have a sturdy structure within 10 minutes reach.
To emphasize - *anywhere* in the yellow-shaded area slight risk has the possibility of severe weather today… but dusting off the history books on similar setups it becomes clear there is a pattern here, and I want to emphasize that pattern.
As always, we’ll post updates throughout the day as they become available. Stay safe.
Thank you for trusting us with your forecast.