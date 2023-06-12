RAPID CITY, S.D. - Let's check out what the weather will be like heading into the second week of June!
Temperature Trends:
We'll be on a little bit of a rollercoaster this week. Our temperatures will rise up to Wednesday, before taking a slight dip, and then climbing back up for the weekend. Our temperatures should be slightly closer to average this week.
Will we get any precipitation?
Not a lot. Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday look like the best possibilities for thunderstorms. Though, Friday shows the highest chance for some widespread storms.
Will it be windy?
Wednesday and Thursday might be a little breezy with a cold front expected to move through the area.
What should I wear?
Normal summer attire should be fine for this week, just be prepared for some rain towards the end of the week.
Weekend Forecast:
This weekend has minimal chances for rain. that and warmer temperatures makes it the perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy the wilderness!
