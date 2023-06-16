UPDATE: June 16, 2:45 p.m. - As City and contractor crews continue work on repairs to the water line near Sheridan Lake Road and Wildwood Drive, the southbound turning lane from Sheridan Lake Road on to Catron Boulevard will be closed effective immediately. Traffic will be detoured to Moon Meadows. There is no time line for how long the traffic restriction will remain in place. Water service has been restored to the affected area with the exception of the Autumn Hills Plaza and the Health Concepts business. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and allow extra time to reach their destination if traveling in the affected area due to the detour to the Moon Meadows area.
--
UPDATE: June 16, 1 p.m. - City officials indicate the majority of customers should have water service restored by the mid-afternoon time frame as crews are rerouting water. Some business customers will continue to be without water service, including businesses on the northeast and southeast corners of the Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard intersection. Extensive repairs are required by the contractor before full service is restored in these areas. There is no time line available for when repair work will be completed by the private contractor crews. Traffic controls remain in place. Drivers advised to continue using caution in the affected area.
--
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A contractor doing work in the area of Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard/Wildwood Drive hit a water main, disrupting water service in the area. Affected communities include the Stoney Creek and Spring Brook Acres areas.
City crews are on the scene, working with the contractor to restore service as soon as possible.
Traffic control measures are in place and drivers in the affected areas are advised to use caution.
As of 11:30 a.m., there is no estimate of when repairs will be completed and service will be restored.