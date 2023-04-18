RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City's OneHeart campus has been seeing record population surges recently. Transformation Director Chadwick Ratigan explains more.
Record-breaking numbers
From the beginning of the year through April 14, OneHeart officials report a record-high amount of residents staying at their residential building at 126 residents consisting of men, women, and families. For each division of their facilities, they have also seen steady increases in people using them since opening in 2021. According to Ratigan, the men's section is more than 50 percent full compared to having just one person staying in the facility when they opened.
The women's floor saw a huge jump last year, with 75 percent of the space in use by people in need of the campus facilities. The family section, however, has surpassed more than 80 percent capacity and has more move-ins scheduled for this month. However, they have yet to reach max capacity for good measure. "Our whole goal has always been to get them full on, to make sure that we're doing it right," he said. "We're doing right by the guests and our partners, and we're doing everything correct. So that, you know, we can replicate these services, you know, down the road. You know, these are the lessons we learned and these are, you know, the things of how we implement them."
Increases in referrals
In the month of February, Ratigan says that no more than four to six people pass through their doors, but increased potentially tenfold in the month of March as they saw almost 40 people, with around 10 to 15 referrals for the facility's service. "We tend to see more referrals towards the fall right before the snow comes– people housed in transitional housing. And then right again before springtime, summer."
Looking ahead
While Ratigan and the people he works with are excited to see the facility progress and more people come through their doors, he understands that others have much more work ahead of them. Life Safety and residential Support in particular, he says, have their work cut out for them as they get to know and develop rapports with the new faces that they see while making sure to check in with those that have been there longer. However, he looks forward to making change in the community. "They have a different story, they all have different goals. Everybody is on their own journey, on their own path," he said. "Is is important. And we've had people who have been here since we've opened. We have somebody who just moved in last Friday. So having that that length of time and that difference of, you know, starting over with somebody brand new versus having somebody who's been here for a while– it is awesome to see across the spectrum."