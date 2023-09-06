STURGIS, S.D. - This beautifully updated 4-bedroom home has everything you could want in a dream home. With its recent renovations, the home is move-in ready and features top-of-the-line finishes throughout.
The main floor features a spacious living room with plenty of natural light, a large kitchen with an island and black appliances, and a dining room that can seat many guests. The kitchen also has a breakfast nook for casual dining.
The three bedrooms on the main floor are all a good size, and the primary bedroom has its own private bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The basement is finished and has a fourth bedroom, a second bathroom, and a large family room with a dry bar area.
Outside, the home has a beautifully landscaped yard with two decks, a garden, and a storage shed. There is also plenty of additional parking for extra vehicles, a camper, or a boat.
This home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. It is the perfect place to raise a family or enjoy retirement.
