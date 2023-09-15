RAPID CITY, S.D. - This in-person event will feature a night of joy, laughter, and community spirit, with comedian Arvin Mitchell performing his nationally recognized standup act. There will also be heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a silent auction.
Your attendance at the gala will help to support the United Way of the Black Hills' mission of making a positive impact in our communities. Your contribution will help fund vital programs and initiatives that address the most pressing needs of our neighbors.
So mark your calendar, gather your friends, and come together to make a difference at the United Way of the Black Hills Gala!
For more information and tickets, click here.