The Devils Tower National Monument posted the following on its Facebook page:
Black Hills Raptor Center will be in the Pavilion on 6/20/23 at 2pm! Come learn about these fantastic birds by seeing them up close and live in person. It would be a great day to visit the monument!
Thanks to our Non-profit partners Devils Tower Natural History Association, for sponsoring this event.
Black Hills Raptor Center has a mission to conserve and protect native birds of prey and their natural habitats through education, rehabilitation, and research.
They provide 125-150 educational programs annually using live raptors. See one of these programs at Devils Tower National Monument on June 20th at 2pm!