RAPID CITY, S.D. - Have you ever been to an escape room? Do you want a new tattoo? Do you want to get lost in the music? Do you think your rubber ducky will get first place in the 2nd Annual Rubber Ducky Race?
All these questions could be answered this weekend. Check out the fantastic events happening in and around Rapid City.
Things to do 9/1/23 - 9/3/23
Escape Rooms at the Handley Center
Aug 30, 2023
Can you prove you're the rightful heir to a gold mine? Can you escape the deep dark sea?
Two exciting escape rooms are coming to Lead, South Dakota for Labor Day weekend! The Black Hills Mining Museum and the Handley Center are sponsoring these one-hour adventures, which are sure to test your wits and teamwork.
Will you be able to find the hidden treasure in the gold mine? Or will you succumb to the darkness of the deep sea?
Find out for yourself on September 1st and 2nd!
Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, click
here.
Image Credit: Escape Rooms at the Handley Center Facebook Event page
Tattoo Beach Party and Cancer Benefit
Aug 30, 2023
Aby's and the Turbo City Tattoo Club are hosting a day of fun in the sun to raise money for a local cancer patient.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy:
Tattoos starting at $50 Over 50 designs to choose from Lawn games Live music Food and drinks
All proceeds benefit the cancer patient.
So come out and enjoy a day of fun in the sun while supporting a great cause!
Don't forget your swimsuit, sunscreen, and water wings!
For more information, click
here.
Image Credit: Tattoo Beach Party and Cancer Benefit Facebook Event page
Synesthesia Music and Arts Festival 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Synesthesia Music and Arts Festival: A Sensory Overload
Get ready for a weekend of total sensory overload at the Synesthesia Music and Arts Festival!
This two-day event will feature incredible performances by some of the world's most talented artists, musicians, and performers.
You'll also be treated to stunning visuals, interactive installations, and so much more.
Whether you're a fan of electronic music, indie rock, or anything in between, you're sure to find something to love at Synesthesia.
So come one, come all, and experience the magic of Synesthesia for yourself!
For all the information and to purchase tickets, click
here.
Image Credit: Synesthesia Music and Arts Festival 2023 Facebook Event page
The 2nd Annual Rubber Ducky Race
Aug 30, 2023
The 2nd annual Rubber Duck Race and Outdoor Craft Fair and Carnival is almost here!
This family-friendly event will feature:
Live entertainment from Brent Morris Numerous food trucks Lots of craft vendors New events like a pie eating contest and corn hole Returning favorites like face painting, a bouncy house, and carnival games And of course, the rubber duck race!
The duck race will begin at 2:00pm on September 2, and ducks will be available for purchase not only prior to the event but also at the event itself.
So come one, come all, and have some fun at the Rubber Duck Race and Outdoor Craft Fair and Carnival!
For more information, click
here.
Image Credit: Rubber Ducky Race Facebook Event page