RAPID CITY, S.D. - Are you ready for a weekend jam packed with awesomeness? There's mind reading, pizza making, and world class chicken wings! The events in and around Rapid City keep getting better and better.
Craig Karges: Mentalist
Did you ever want your mind read? Wanna see a table float? Be mystified by Craig Karges at the Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead!
April 22, starts at 6 p.m. (link)
Pizza Workshop
Learn how to make the perfect homemade pizza! Become a pizza pro! From making the dough, to learning the secrets of the sauce to picking out the best toppings.
April 20, starts at 6 p.m. (link)
Earth Day Fashion Swap
Do you have some clothes that you don't wear anymore? Did you even think about swapping it for something else? Well, now you can! Bring your laundered and unwanted clothing and accessories and swap them out for something new.
April 22, starts at 8 a.m. (link)
Sunset and Lyrids Meteor Shower at the Badlands Observatory
Take a trip to the Badland National Park. Check out the wildlife during the Golden Hour. Then make the short drive to the Badlands Observatory to watch the meteors light up the sky. This sounds incredible!
April 22, starts at 4:30 p.m. (link)
3rd Annual King of the Wings
Come on down to the Courtyard by Marriott in Rapid City to sample the best wings in the Black Hills. Then cast your vote on who you think should be crowned 2023's King of the Wings!
April 22, starts at 2 p.m. (link)