RAPID CITY, S.D. - Are you going to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival? Are you dressing up? I'm still trying to figure out my costume. I'm leaning towards a Waffle Wizard.
Check out these other amazing events happening in and around Rapid City this weekend.
Things to do in and around Rapid City 6/9 - 6/11
Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Updated
19 hrs ago
Grab your wizard staff and bag of holding and journey to The Black Hills Renaissance Festival in Lead.
Black Hills Renaissance Festival will take you on a magical tour through time and legend – 16th Century Style with a Fantasy Flair! Enjoy music, Renaissance themed entertainment and games.
Discover exquisite items in the village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Feast on food and drink fit for royalty including local mead, ale and wine.
Three stages, merchants row and a Games at Revelry Tournament Area for never ending fun.
Jousting and mermaids has been confirmed for this year!!
June 10th - 11am to 7pm
June 11th - 12pm to 5pm
Image Credit: Black Hills Renaissance Festival Facebook event page
Find Your Park Festival
Updated
19 hrs ago
On June 10 at 10 a.m. down on Main Street Square in Rapid City the Find Your Park Festival is taking place.
Learn all about national parks, state parks, local parks and outdoor organizations.
Activities, ranger talks, park educational information, park products, discounts, environmental games and entertainment will be provided. Come and find the perfect park for you!
Check the
Facebook event page for all the information.
Image Credit: Find Your Park Festival Facebook event page
Deadwood PBR 2023
Updated
19 hrs ago
From June 9 to June 10 join the best in Professional Bull Riding in Historic Deadwood!
Bull riding is one of the most extreme sports known to man and the best of the best belong to the Professional Bull Riders. In the world of professional sports the PBR brings the top bulls and the top riders to fans all over the country.
To purchase tickets and get all the details go to blackhillsvacations.com
Image Credit: Deadwood PBR 2023 Facebook
Food Truck Fridays at Main Street Square
Updated
19 hrs ago
What can make a Friday even better? When you add food trucks!
Main Street Square in Rapid City is hosting Food Truck Friday from May 26 through July 28. Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Picnic tables and benches are available on a limited, first-come basis.
There is no admission to Food Truck Friday, the event is free and open to the public. Meal pricing varies by food truck vendor.
Black Hills Quilt Show
Updated
19 hrs ago
The 2023 Black Hills Quilt Show will be held June 8-10 in the Rushmore Hall at The Monument in beautiful downtown Rapid City. This show, sponsored by the Black Hills Quilters Guild, will be open for a preview on Thursday, June 8 from 5:00-8:00 PM, on Friday, June 9 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and on Saturday, June 10 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Admission to the show is $7 per day or $10 for a 3-day pass; children are free.
Image Credit: Black Hills Quilt Facebook