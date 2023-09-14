RAPID CITY, S.D. - Can you feel it? Fall is right around the corner. Smell the pumpkin spice wafting through the air. Take some time this weekend to get yourself in the fall mood with these awesome events happening in and around Rapid City.
Things To Do (9/15/23 - 9/17/23)
Oktoberfest at Lost Cabin Beer Co
Updated
Sep 13, 2023
Lost Cabin Beer Co. is inviting everyone to celebrate Oktoberfest at both of their locations, the Rapid City Taproom and the Hill City Beer Garden. The festivities will take place on Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their lederhosen and dirndls and brush up on their polka moves. There will be live music, games, German food, beer releases, and limited-edition glassware.
Everyday Jake's will be on site serving up all the schnitzel and spaetzle you can handle. Lost Cabin will be releasing new beers and hosting special tappings throughout the day. And the Happy Wanderers will be providing the Oompah music to set the mood.
For all the information, click
here.
Image Credit: Oktoberfest at Lost Cabin Beer Co Facebook Event page
Junkin’ Market Days Fall Event
Updated
Sep 13, 2023
Junkin' Market Days® is a curated market for small businesses in the Midwest. The market features unique products such as boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and more. It is a place for shoppers who are serious about shopping and fun.
The next market will be held on September 15 and 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City. The hours are Friday from 4-7pm and Saturday from 9-4pm. General admission is $5.
For ticket information, click
here.
Image Credit: Junkin' Market Days Fall Event Facebook Event page
Spearfish Autumn Fest
Updated
Sep 13, 2023
Sure, here is the rewritten text:
Spearfish Autumn Fest Returns to Historic Downtown Spearfish on September 16
The Spearfish Autumn Fest will return to Historic Downtown Spearfish on Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, and crafts, as well as food trucks, live entertainment, youth activities, and a pumpkin carving contest.
This is a great opportunity to enjoy a perfect day in Spearfish. There will be something for everyone at the festival, so come and join the fun!
Image Credit: Spearfish Autumn Fest Facebook Event page
Chile Pepper Festival
Updated
Sep 13, 2023
The 18th Annual Chile Pepper Festival is here! Enjoy fresh produce, canned goods, and the star of the show CHILE PEPPERS! There will also be a great selection of food trucks and live music!
For all the information, click here.
Image Credit: Chile Pepper Festival Facebook Event page