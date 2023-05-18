RAPID CITY, S.D. - What are your plans this weekend? Do you want to check out some awesome art? How about seeing Rowan Grace live? Check out this awesome events happening in and around Rapid City this weekend.
Summer Art Series Opening Reception
The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center presents its Summer Art Series! Check out the talents of Black Hills artists with this opening night event. It's also free to the public! The Summer Art Series will be open to the public through Labor Day.
May 19, starts at 5 p.m. (link)
PsycheDILLic Tye Die + Beer Release
Lost Cabin Beer Co. has made a tart ale infused with watermelon and dill called "PsycheDILLic". They want you to try it, and then make a Tie-Dye tee shirt! Sounds like a party!
May 20, starts at 12 p.m. (link)
Rowan Grace LIVE at BIN 605
Rapid City's own Rowan Grace will be performing at BIN 605. Live music and tapas! Sign me up!
May 20, starts at 6 p.m. (link)
A Cosmic Journey | Explore Dance Spring Production
Are you ready to be taken on a Cosmic Journey through space and time? Let the people of Explore Fitness and Dance be your guide.
May 20, starts at 6 p.m. (link)