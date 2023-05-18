Digital Content Writer

Ben is from New York and moved to South Dakota in 2022. He graduated from the School of Visual Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in cartooning. Ben has worked for Frederator Studios in New York and freelanced for companies like College Humor and TimeOut. He is loving South Dakota and his job at NewsCenter1. This is Ben's first job in broadcasting but he has been passionate about the field for a long time. Ben has had multiple public access shows in New York. When Ben is not working the camera, soundboard, or writing about what to do over the weekend in Rapid City, he is probably at home with his wife and cat eating pizza.