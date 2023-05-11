RAPID CITY, S.D. - It's Mother's Day this Sunday. Have you planned out something nice? You haven't!!! You forgot it was Mother's Day?!? Well, check out these events happening in and around Rapid City, and take your mom with you!
The Grandest Mother's Day Mimosa Brunch
Like Mr. T said in his famous song "Treat Your Mother Right": "Mother, there is no other, like mother." And that is why you should treat your mother right, by taking her to an amazing brunch at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
May 14, starts at 10 a.m. (link)
Mother's Day Sip & Paint with Alexandra Hansen
Take mom out for a relaxing time just chilling, painting with a local artist, and maybe have some lunch and some drinks! This sounds awesome.
May 14, starts at 1 p.m. (link)
Cooking with Dandelions Class
Are you planning on cooking for Mom this Mother's Day? Did you stock up on dandelions? Yes, dandelions! Check out this class lead by Chef Travis Bartels. You'll learn how to use every part of the dandelion to make amazing stuff.
May 13, starts at 10 a.m. (link)
Death By Design
Is your mom a fan of murder mysteries? Does she love a good laugh? Well, Death By Design might be her cup of tea! Check out our feature on the play! Check the link for all upcoming performances.
May 12, starts at 7:30 p.m. (link)
Deep Talks: The Buzz in Bees
Does your mom go on and on about one day being able to view bacteria from a honeybee under a microscope? It's to the point where it's really all she talks about. Well, the Sanford Lab and Kayla Miller are here to make your mom's dreams come true. Kayla Miller will discuss how something as tiny as a honeybee gut microbiome could impact South Dakota’s entire ecosystem. And the most important part, you'll get to look at bacteria from a honeybee under a microscope! You and your mom will love this!
May 11, starts at 5 p.m. (link)