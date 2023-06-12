RAPID CITY, S.D. - The YMCA wants you to "release your inner chef" in its free In the Kitchen Cooking Class. Spots are limited so click here to secure your spot.
Here is the official description of the event:
Release your inner chef and blow off steam in our cooking class! Our hands-on cooking class offers delicious, heart healthy food in a community environment. Not only will you walk away with delicious food, but you will walk away with cooking skills as we focus on technique. Nutrition is at the heart of a healthy lifestyle. It affects our energy, our stress, the impact of exercise and our ability to think clearly. But all too many don't know where to start. Cooking is a necessary skill and The Y is here to help!