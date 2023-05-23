HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - The Mammoth Site located in Hot Springs is adding its final touches to its new additions in its exhibit hall. The new exhibits include replicas of dry and wet caves, and skeletal replicas of a dire wolf, giant ground sloth, and saber-tooth cat.
The Dry Cave
Jim Mead, director of research at the site, believes caves are like museums.
"What we want to do is show how important caves are here in the Black Hills. We know we have lots of caves. So the idea is to say, well, but there's actually all these caves that are museums of the last couple of million years. So, we want to show what you can find." Said Mead.
In the dry cave, fossils were easily preserved.
"This is obviously an exhibit kind of exposing kind of the fossil sites we find in various places throughout the Southwest, and you'll soon see what it is in a wet cave. You find fossils both. There's advantages to both. This one, the dry cave, whatever went into the cave is preserved, in this case, its dung. Now, this is modeled after a cave in the Grand Canyon called Rampart Cave, which has Shasta ground sloth dung in it. And part of it is also modeled after another cave in Utah that is full of mammoth dung, of course we're The Mammoth Site, we've got to show that. So what we're showing is you get preservation material that typically erodes away, decays away during fossilization. This is all preserved. So we have hair, we have DNA, we have biological chemicals, we have plant material." Mead explained.
Wet Cave
The wet cave exhibit shows the view from the entrance of a cave.
"Cave exhibit showing a wet cave. We looked at a dry cave, depending on your questions about fossils and reconstructing the past, you need dry caves. Wet caves are different because it's so wet, everything is decayed. In the dry caves exhibit, you are looking into the caves and you're seeing the wall we've excavated. In this case, we're in the caves and we're looking out the cave. This would be a classic cave that you would find in the Missouri Ozarks, Kentucky, any place back east where you get a lot of wet caves" Mead continues, "What do you get in there? Well, you get bones and you get footprints. So there's a number of caves, whether it's Oregon or back east, where you have an old mudflat. River came through, deposited this mudflat. It's now cut down. And in this mudflat, an animal walked. Well, it could be an extinct form of peccary, which is a North American pig-like animal. It could be a jaguar, which don't occur here today. There's some places where there are bears. So, we're showing some of the footprints. Well, that's paleontology there. There's a record there. We also get a number of bones that you can see here that are kind of hidden and mud covers them up."
According to Mead, it's not as easy to see what's hidden in a wet cave as it is in a dry cave.
"Depending on your question, you go to different types of caves. We want to show that. We want to show bats. We want to show what the record is and there's just a tremendous amount of information in caves. Caves really are, I mean, nature's museum. We're trying to interpret them and show people we need to pay attention to caves more. " Says Mead.
Skeletal Mounts
Lastly, the three skeletal replicas were put in place, including a dire wolf, giant ground sloth, and saber-tooth cat.
"There's more to the Ice Age than just mammoths and what we're showing here are these are reconstructions, but they're the same size as the original. So, this is a giant ground sloth called Paramylodon. Behind me also have a dire wolf. We also have a saber-tooth cat. These are things that people kind of recognize to a certain point, but we want people to understand these are big animals, some of them. And the dire wolf, you kind of go there, it looks like when one of our dogs today, but actually, it's head and his teeth are much more massive so it was a different kind of a carnivore than our typical gray wolf today." Said Mead.
The giant ground sloth is the biggest of three, standing at about seven and a half feet tall.
"The sloth is a big herbivore and this is not the largest. This one's only about seven and a half to eight feet tall. You could easily get some that occur, say, in coastal Texas, Alabama, down into Central America that are 18 feet tall. We thought an eight-foot tall one was fine for us here and, actually, this particular type of ground sloth has been found nearby."
Mead says that the goal of these exhibits is to encourage visitors to start asking questions about the Ice Age.
"We want to impress upon people the niche that they feel. This is an herbivore. The cat, the saber-tooth cat, well, it's like any cat is going to be a particular type of predator different than, say, the dire wolf. So, we want people to start looking at them, understanding them, realizing that their bones are different. Where do you find them? Dry cave? Wet cave? And then become inquisitive. Start asking questions about this world. Why can't we find them elsewhere? Well, you probably can."
The exhibits are expected to be completed sometime in June.