RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Black Hills Raptor Center will be holding their annual Spaghetti Feed & Silent Auction on Saturday, April 22nd, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. The event will include an all-you-can-eat dinner, two bird presentations, a silent auction, and a bake sale.
The Black Hills Raptor Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 who's mission is to protect and conserve birds of prey. The organization provides rescue and rehabilitation to birds of prey in need and various educational programs across a five state region.
"We just really appreciate the support of our community, and we're always excited to have people come and join us for this event. Everything this year is going to be dedicated to taking care of the avian ambassadors that we have in this beautiful new facility." said Maggie Engler, Executive Director of the Black Hills Raptor Center.
Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Black Hills Raptor Center's website or at the door Saturday evening. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, $25 for family of 4 or more, and children under 5 eat for free.