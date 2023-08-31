STURGIS, S.D. - Calling all ATV and UTV owners. Head to Sturgis for the annual Sturgis Off Road Rally sponsored by Sturgis Motorsports scheduled Sept. 6 to 9.
This is a weekend of fun and adventure on the many trails in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. There will be a variety of activities and opportunities to win some great prizes.
Basic registration includes breakfast Thursday, free hamburger/hot dog social for all registered participants at Sturgis Motorsports, Friday group rides, Dirt-N-Grime Show, Pub Crawl, ATV Rodeo and the Saturday night social/dinner.
Participants will need to have their rig licensed (temporary licensing available on Thursday and Friday at the Meade County building, 1300 Sherman Street) and have a trail permit (available online or can be purchased locally at the Big D Travel Center- located at Exit 32).
Here's a link to the schedule and registration: officialsturgisevents.com/off-road-rally/