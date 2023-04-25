WYOMING — Thunder Basin National Grassland is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive across the Wyoming state border from Rapid City, making it the perfect day or weekend trip for any nature lover.
The grassland is located in the Powder River Basin between the Big Horn Mountains and the Black Hills. Elevation ranges from 3,600-5,200 feet, and the climate is semi-arid.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Thunder Basin National Grassland has very complex land patterns because federal, state and private lands are all intermingled.
The lands provide for unique opportunities for recreation, including hiking, sightseeing, hunting and fishing, as well as dispersed camping. But to make the most out of the unique experience that is Thunder Basin National Grassland, add these suggestions to your itinerary.
1. Taking in nature
With a plethora of different habitats including Ponderosa forests, scoria outcrops, sagebrush fields, grasslands and wetlands, the area offers some of the most unique wildlife watching around.
Over 200 different species of birds, including loons, ducks, geese, pelicans, herons, grebes, vultures, hawks, turkey, grouse, cranes and much more, make it a dream location for bird watching. The ranging habitats also provides visitors with an abundance of flora and fauna to enjoy.
The Weston Recreation Area is one of the most popular recreation areas located in the Thunder Basin National Grassland, which is also a great spot for not only viewing scenery but for bicycling, fishing and more.
2. Hitting the trails
The Weston Recreation Area also offers over 15 miles of looping Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) trails that span over 3,000 acres of public land jointly managed by the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Trust. The system of trails offer varying degrees of difficulty, including some for beginners up to more experienced drivers complete with two trail bridges and hill climbs.
The majority of the trails are only open to OHVs less than 60 inches on the Bureau of Land Management grounds and 50 inches on Forest Service grounds. Several parking areas are located along the main road that are perfect for sightseeing, camping and other outdoor fun.
3. Dispersed camping
If you're looking to be one with nature, considering camping at Thunder Basin National Grassland. There are no developed campgrounds throughout the grasslands, so only dispersed camping is allowed on public grounds. However, because the area has public and private land intermingled, be careful to make sure you stay in areas where camping is permitted.
For helpful areas to stay, camping enthusiasts can visit the U.S. National Forest Campground Guide at forestcamping.com.