RAPID CITY, S.D. - Are you stumped when it comes to planning your weekend? Did you know that there are a lot of things to do that are either FREE or super cheap. Check out our list, and let us know if we left out any of your favorites.
Check out these free or cheap things to do
Outdoor Campus
Sep 13, 2023
Immerse yourself in the great outdoors at The Outdoor Campus in Rapid City. Learn how to hunt, fish, and survive in the wild with free educational classes for all ages.
Explore indoor exhibits of western South Dakota habitats and wildlife, including a 4,600-gallon freshwater aquarium.
Hike or bike on over 1.5 miles of nature trails.
Test your archery skills on a 14-station walking course. Shoot your shot at the 14-station practice range.
The Outdoor Campus is the perfect place to learn new skills, explore the outdoors, and have an adventure.
Image Credit: Outdoor Campus Facebook page
Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines
Sep 14, 2023
This place ROCKS. (Sorry, I had to do that)
The Museum of Geology has been collecting and displaying new specimens since 1885. Come and see the fascinating mounted skeletons of dinosaurs, mammals, marine reptiles, and fish! Dozens of rare fossils from the White River Badlands are arranged in time-specific dioramas. Check out the mineral displays that include the Hall of South Dakota Minerals, meteorites, and a fluorescent mineral room.
Image Credit: Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines Facebook page
Rapid City Public Library
Sep 14, 2023
"Take a look it's in a book..."
We all know that libraries let you borrow books, movies, music, magazines, and all that good stuff. But the events the Rapid City Public Library puts on are amazing!
From book talks, and knitting clubs to even sauerkraut-making classes, this place has it all. So go grab your library card and support one of the coolest places on earth.
Dinosaur Park
Sep 14, 2023
ROAR!!! What's your favorite dinosaur? I really like the Ankylosaurus. That crazy-looking tail is super cool. If you or someone you know is really into dinos, Dinosaur Park is the place to go. Dinosaur Park has been open to the public since 1936. The park is located on a ridge of sandstone that encircles the Black Hills. Seven giant creatures made of concrete and steel make their home there. This free park is something everyone needs to see.
Sylvan Lake
Sep 14, 2023
Sylvan Lake is a 17-acre lake located in Custer State Park in the Black Hills. It was created in 1891 when Theodore Reder built a dam across Sunday Gulch Creek. The lake is surrounded by pine trees and offers stunning views of the Needles Mountains. It is a popular spot for swimming, boating, fishing, and hiking. The lake is also home to a variety of wildlife. Sylvan Lake is the perfect spot to have a nice little hike. And maybe pack a picnic lunch to have lakeside.
For more information, click here .
Photo Credit: Naomi Mac Ross
Chapel in the Hills
Sep 14, 2023
The Chapel in the Hills is a replica of the Borgund stave church in Norway. It is located at the foot of the Black Hills, on the western edge of Rapid City. The chapel was built in 1969 as a special ministry of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is open to all visitors and is a popular place for weddings, baptisms, and other special events. The chapel is also a popular tourist destination and is known for its beautiful architecture and peaceful setting.
Photo Credit: Naomi Mac Ross
Pathways Spiritual Sanctuary
Sep 14, 2023
Do you need some time to just chill and find some peace? Pathways Spiritual Sanctuary is the ideal place for those needing some time to reflect and take in the awesome nature that surrounds us in the Black Hills. This free welcoming place has amazing sculptures and nice spots for you to sit and maybe meditate, that’s your thing. There are also notebooks scattered around the sanctuary for you to write down your thoughts or sketch your surroundings.
For more information, click here .
Photo Credit: Naomi Mac Ross
Mt. Roosevelt Memorial/Friendship Tower
Sep 14, 2023
Did you ever make your best friend a friendship bracelet? How about building a giant tower in their memory? Well, that's what Seth Bullock did for his best buddy President Theodore Roosevelt. From the top of the tower, you'll be able to see the beautiful Black Hills. This is a perfect FREE little trip to take your best friend on.
For more information, click here .
Photo Credit: Deadwood.com
D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives
Sep 14, 2023
The D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives is located in Spearfish. It was established in 1896 and is one of the oldest operating hatcheries in the country. The hatchery is dedicated to fish culture and resource management, and it has raised and stocked millions of trout over the years. The hatchery is also a cultural and educational resource, and it offers tours, exhibits, and educational programs.
For more information, click here.
Photo Credit: D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives Facebook page
Sanford Underground Research Facility
Sep 14, 2023
Dark Matter Rules! The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) is an underground laboratory located in Lead. It is the deepest underground laboratory in the United States, and it houses multiple experiments in areas such as dark matter and neutrino physics research, biology, geology and engineering. SURF is located at the former Homestake Gold Mine, which was one of the most productive gold mines in the world. The mine was closed in 2002, but its underground chambers were ideal for scientific research. Check out the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center for an awesome view of the Homestake Gold Mine Open-Cut from its observation deck.
For more information, click here.
Photo Credit: Sanford Underground Research Facility Facebook