STURGIS, S.D. - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the world's largest motorcycle rally, attracting upwards of 700,000 people each year. The event takes place in Sturgis, South Dakota, and the surrounding Black Hills region, over 10 days in August.
The rally began in 1938 as a small event for Indian Motorcycle riders. Clarence "Pappy" Hoel, a local Indian Motorcycle dealer, organized the event in order to promote his business and to give motorcycle enthusiasts a place to gather and ride. The first rally was held on August 14, 1938, and it featured a hill climb, a half-mile dirt track race, and a variety of stunts.
The rally quickly grew in popularity, and by the 1950s, it was attracting tens of thousands of people each year. In 1957, the rally was moved to its current location in Sturgis, and it has been held there ever since.
Today, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a major economic driver for South Dakota. The event generates over $800 million in annual revenue, and it employs thousands of people. The rally also helps to promote tourism in the Black Hills region, which is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a celebration of motorcycle culture, and it is a unique event that attracts people from all over the world. The rally is a place to ride, to party, and to experience the open road. It is a place where people can come together and share their love of motorcycles.
