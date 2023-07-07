The Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo Series continued on this week at the Hart Ranch.

It was at the second of eight rodeo performances taking place this summer.

Wild West Wednesday Winners

Reigns Provost from Rapid City won the bareback riding with a score of 81 points.

Meanwhile, Thayne Elshere from Sturgis has the top score in the saddle bronc with 80 points.

Tyson Hill from White River won the bull riding with a score of 54 points.

Plus, Jodie O'Bryan from Belvidere captured first place honors in the barrel racing after posting a time of 16.81 seconds.

Featured Highlights from Wednesday, July 5

Bareback Riding

Jhett Knight - Porcupine, SD          70 points

Reigns Provost - Rapid City, SD        81 points

Barrel Racing

Piper Cordes - Wall, SD          16.94 seconds

Jodie O'Bryan - Belvidere, SD       16.81 seconds

Saddle Bronc

Jackson Ford - Sturgis, SD       76 points

Jade Blackwell - Rapid City, SD      78 points

Thayne Elshere - Sturgis, SD        80 points

Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo Series at the Hart Ranch