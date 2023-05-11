RAPID CITY, S.D. - When the high school football season rolls around this fall, St. Thomas More will have a new head football coach for the first time since the inception of the program in 1991.
Long time head coach Wayne Sullivan confirmed Thursday that he is leaving the school and will become the new assistant principal at Sturgis Brown High School.
Sullivan has been the head football coach at St. Thomas More for the past 32 years.
During that time, he posted a record of 231-95.
Since 1997, the Cavaliers have won 17 Black Hills Conference football titles and placed 154 players on the All-Conference team.
Sullivan also led St. Thomas More to the state semi-finals 14 times.
Plus, the Cavaliers finished runner-up six times in the state championship game at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.
As an assistant principal at Sturgis High School, Sullivan will not be involved in coaching.