WALL, S.D. - The Wall Celebration is underway complete with several events including a 5K run, parade and of course, PRCA rodeo.
This year, hundreds of contestants from around the country are competing for over 40 thousand dollars in prize money.
The action kicked off Thursday with slack and continued Friday with the first of two rodeo performances.
The second PRCA rodeo performance will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Calder Johnson from Elm Springs, SD grabbed the lead in the steer wrestling with a time of 4.6 seconds. Click on the video to check out the highlights.
For more results from the Wall Celebration Rodeo, click here.
Featured highlights from Friday, July 7
Steer Wrestling
Grey Gilbert - Buffalo, SD 5.1 seconds
Calder Johnston - Elm Springs, SD 4.6 seconds
Bareback Riding
Cooper Filipek - Rapid City, SD 69 points
Isaac Ingram - Eunice, LA 71 points
Team Roping
Devin McGrath - Belle Fourche, SD and Logan Schliinz - Whitewood, SD 7.3 seconds