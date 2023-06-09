RAPID CITY, S.D. - A former quarterback at Rapid City Stevens is taking over the football program at St. Thomas More High School.
The Rapid City Catholic School System announced Friday the hiring of Austin Hagen as the new head football coach for the Cavaliers.
Hagen is a graduate of Black Hills State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree of Science in education.
He currently works at St. Thomas More and will continue to serve as the Academic Services' teacher.
Hagen has been an assistant football coach at STM for the past three years.
Hagen is only the second head football coach ever in STM history.
He replaces Wayne Sullivan who was the head coach at St. Thomas More for 32 years.
Hagen inherits an STM football team that returns seven seniors and 25 underclassmen.
The Cavaliers open the football season on the road against Spearfish on August 25.