Gretchen Adamski from Spearfish won the girls pole vault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The state track and field championships kicked off Thursday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Over the course of three days, 2,771 athletes from 145 schools will be competing for a state title.

Local State Champions from Thursday

Gretchen Adamski, Spearfish - Class AA Girls Pole Vault

Beck Morgan, Ben Lust, Grady Loos and Simeon Birnbaum, RC Stevens - Class AA Boys 1600 Sprint Medley Relay

Gracie Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area - Class B Girls Pole Vault

Lincoln Koehn, Kadoka Area - Class B Boys Discus

Rylan McDonnell, Wall - Class B Boys Triple Jump

For complete results from the opening day, click here.

Boys - Class AA Team Scores after day 1

1    O'Gorman              22

2    Brandon Valley      18

3    SF Jefferson           17

4    Yankton                 15

5    Harrisburg             14

6    SF Roosevelt        12

6    RC Stevens          12

6    Brookings             12

9    RC Central             8

10    Watertown          6

Girls - Class AA Team Scores

1    Spearfish            30.5

2    O'Gorman            30

3    SF Lincoln            21

4    Brandon Valley    18

5    Yankton               16

6    Aberdeen Central       14

7    Harrisburg           12

8    SF Washington    11

8    SF Jefferson        11

10  Pierre T.F. Riggs        10

Boys - Class A Team Scores

1    SF Christian         24

2    Lennox               14.5

3    Deuel                   11

4    Platte-Geddes     10

4    Milbank                10

4    Sanborn Central/Woonsocket        10

7    Ethan/Parkston     8.5

8    Hamlin                   8

8    Mount Vernon/Plankinton       8

8    Chamberlain          8

Girls - Class A Team Scores

1    SF Christian       20

2    Lennox              16

3    West Central     11

3    Dakota Valley    11

5    Sioux Valley        9

6    Belle Fourche     8

6    Custer               8

8    Vermillion           7

9    McCook Central/Montrose        5

10  Flandreau         4

Boys - Class B Team Scores

 

1    Menno                 31

2    Ipswich               21

3    Deubrook Area   14

3    Kadoka Area      14

5    Philip                  10.5

6    Wall                    10

6    Wolsey-Wessington       10

8    Canistota             9

9    Leola                    8

9    Gregory                8

9    Aberdeen Christian      8

Girls - Class B Team Scores

1    Ipswich                    24.5

2    Deubrook Area        15

3    Potter County          14

4    Wolsey-Wessington      11.5

5    Scotland                  10

5    Colman-Egan          10

5    Kadoka Area           10

8    Chester                    9

9    Sully Buttes              8

9    White River              8

11    Lemmon                 7.5

Tags

Sports Director

Justin Wickersham has been at KNBN since September 1999 and is currently the Sports Director. In his free time, Justin likes to workout, go running, travel and of course, watch sporting events.