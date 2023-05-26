SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The state track and field championships kicked off Thursday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Over the course of three days, 2,771 athletes from 145 schools will be competing for a state title.
Local State Champions from Thursday
Gretchen Adamski, Spearfish - Class AA Girls Pole Vault
Beck Morgan, Ben Lust, Grady Loos and Simeon Birnbaum, RC Stevens - Class AA Boys 1600 Sprint Medley Relay
Gracie Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area - Class B Girls Pole Vault
Lincoln Koehn, Kadoka Area - Class B Boys Discus
Rylan McDonnell, Wall - Class B Boys Triple Jump
For complete results from the opening day, click here.
Boys - Class AA Team Scores after day 1
1 O'Gorman 22
2 Brandon Valley 18
3 SF Jefferson 17
4 Yankton 15
5 Harrisburg 14
6 SF Roosevelt 12
6 RC Stevens 12
6 Brookings 12
9 RC Central 8
10 Watertown 6
Girls - Class AA Team Scores
1 Spearfish 30.5
2 O'Gorman 30
3 SF Lincoln 21
4 Brandon Valley 18
5 Yankton 16
6 Aberdeen Central 14
7 Harrisburg 12
8 SF Washington 11
8 SF Jefferson 11
10 Pierre T.F. Riggs 10
Boys - Class A Team Scores
1 SF Christian 24
2 Lennox 14.5
3 Deuel 11
4 Platte-Geddes 10
4 Milbank 10
4 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 10
7 Ethan/Parkston 8.5
8 Hamlin 8
8 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 8
8 Chamberlain 8
Girls - Class A Team Scores
1 SF Christian 20
2 Lennox 16
3 West Central 11
3 Dakota Valley 11
5 Sioux Valley 9
6 Belle Fourche 8
6 Custer 8
8 Vermillion 7
9 McCook Central/Montrose 5
10 Flandreau 4
Boys - Class B Team Scores
1 Menno 31
2 Ipswich 21
3 Deubrook Area 14
3 Kadoka Area 14
5 Philip 10.5
6 Wall 10
6 Wolsey-Wessington 10
8 Canistota 9
9 Leola 8
9 Gregory 8
9 Aberdeen Christian 8
Girls - Class B Team Scores
1 Ipswich 24.5
2 Deubrook Area 15
3 Potter County 14
4 Wolsey-Wessington 11.5
5 Scotland 10
5 Colman-Egan 10
5 Kadoka Area 10
8 Chester 9
9 Sully Buttes 8
9 White River 8
11 Lemmon 7.5