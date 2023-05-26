Sawyer Clarkson from Belle Fourche won the boys 1600 meter run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -  The state track and field championships continued Friday with medals being handed out in 17 more events.

After winning five state titles during the opening day, athletes from around the Black Hills captured six more state championships on Friday.

The state track meet wraps up on Saturday with the finals in 27 more events.

Local State Champions from Friday

Class AA

Simeon Birnbaum , RC Stevens - Boys 3200 meter run      9:22

Simeon Birnbaum, RC Stevens - Boys 800 meter run         1:53

Class A

*Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche - Boys 3200 meter run      9:17

*Ciana Stiefel, Custer - Girls Pole Vault        12 feet, 8 inches

*Chase Maher, RC Christian - Boys Pole Vault       15 feet, 7 inches

*PLEASE NOTE: Clarkson, Stiefel and Maher all set new Class 'A' meet records.

Class B

Rylan McDonnell, Wall  -  Boys Long Jump        22 feet, 8.25 inches

Boys - Class AA Team Scores after Friday

1
O'Gorman
51.5
2
RC Stevens
48
3
Brandon Valley
44.5
4
Harrisburg
41
5
SF Jefferson
29
6
Yankton
25
7
Watertown
22
8
Brookings
20
9
Pierre T.F. Riggs
17.5
9
SF Lincoln
17.5
11
RC Central
13

Girls - Class AA Team Scores after Friday

1
O'Gorman
48
2
Brandon Valley
46
3
SF Lincoln
40
4
Spearfish
36.5
5
RC Stevens
28
6
SF Jefferson
27
7
Yankton
23
8
SF Washington
21
9
Aberdeen Central
20
10
Pierre T.F. Riggs
19

Boys - Class A Team Scores after Friday

1
SF Christian
54
2
Belle Fourche
21
3
Deuel
15
3
Hill City
15
5
Lennox
14.5
6
Milbank
12
7
Custer
11
8
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
10
8
RC Christian
10
8
Platte-Geddes
10
8
Aberdeen Roncalli
10
8
Sanborn Central/Woonsocke
10
8
Tri-State
10
13
Beresford
9
13
St. Thomas More
9

Girls - Class A Team Scores after Friday

1
SF Christian
51.5
2
Dakota Valley
30
3
Lennox
24
3
Custer
24
5
Sioux Valley
19
6
Hamlin
18
7
Mount Vernon/Plankinton
16.5
8
Madison
13.5
9
McCook Central/Montrose
11
9
West Central
11
11
Wagner
10
11
Flandreau
10
13
Great Plains Lutheran
8
13
Belle Fourche
8

Boys - Class B Team Scores after Friday

1
Menno
32
2
Ipswich
31
3
Wolsey-Wessington
25
4
Wall
20
5
Kadoka Area
19
5
Canistota
19
7
Philip
18.5
8
Deubrook Area
18
9
Aberdeen Christian
17
10
Herreid/Selby Area
15

Girls - Class B Team Scores after Friday

1
Chester
27
2
Ipswich
24.5
3
Deubrook Area
22
4
Northwestern
21
5
Colman-Egan
20
6
Scotland
18
6
Potter County
18
8
Burke
16.5
9
Wolsey-Wessington
14.5
10
Avon
14
11
James Valley Christian
12
11
Kadoka Area
12

