SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The state track and field championships continued Friday with medals being handed out in 17 more events.
After winning five state titles during the opening day, athletes from around the Black Hills captured six more state championships on Friday.
The state track meet wraps up on Saturday with the finals in 27 more events.
Local State Champions from Friday
Class AA
Simeon Birnbaum , RC Stevens - Boys 3200 meter run 9:22
Simeon Birnbaum, RC Stevens - Boys 800 meter run 1:53
Class A
*Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche - Boys 3200 meter run 9:17
*Ciana Stiefel, Custer - Girls Pole Vault 12 feet, 8 inches
*Chase Maher, RC Christian - Boys Pole Vault 15 feet, 7 inches
*PLEASE NOTE: Clarkson, Stiefel and Maher all set new Class 'A' meet records.
Class B
Rylan McDonnell, Wall - Boys Long Jump 22 feet, 8.25 inches