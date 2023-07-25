YANKTON, S.D. - The top eight Class 'A' American Legion baseball team are in Yankton for the 2023 state tournament.
Not only is Rapid City Post 22 the defending state champions, but the Hardhats are looking to win their 45th state title since 1961.
Post 22 enters the state tournament as the number five seed with a 46-21 record.
The Boys of Summer will square off against No. 4 Brookings Post 74 during the first round on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Brookings is 25-15 on the season.
Post 22 and Brookings played three times back on June 6-7 with Brookings winning two out of three games.
But Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve says his team has improved tremendously since their first meeting back in early June.
"They're a good team," said Kelvin Torve. "They're well coached. They beat us two out of three. It was over at their place. It was during that stretch in June. We weren't playing very well. That being said, you know, we lost one game in nine innings, then we lost another game one to nothing. So they earned those wins. But it's a different time of year. You know, it's, you know, four weeks later, five weeks later. And I like how we're playing. But we're going to have to play well, you know. You can't lay an egg in the state tournament and expect to do very well so."
After a slow start to the season, Post 22 has been on a roll as of late.
Since June 23, the Hardhats have won 19 out of 22 games.
Post 22 has already qualified for the Central Plains Regional Tournament since the Hardhats are the host team.
But Post 22 would still like to bring home a state title.
"The state tournaments everything," said Torve. "You know, we want to win that. We've got to win that. You know, we shoot for that every year. You win that and then you move on to the regionals and then you'd move on to the World Series. So, yeah, we're we're not looking past the state tournament to the national regionals. Our focus is the state tournament and hopefully bring back the 45th title in post 22 history."
South Dakota American Legion State 'A' Baseball Tournament
Schedule for Tuesday, July 25
#8 Harrisburg Maroon Post 45 vs #1 Sioux Falls East Post 15 9 a.m. MT
#7 Aberdeen Post 24 vs #2 Harrisburg Gold Post 45 11:30 a.m.
#5 RC Post 22 vs #4 Brookings Post 74 4 p.m.
#6 Renner Post 307 vs #3 Yankton 6:30 p.m.